Wisconsin volleyball unveils 2021 championship banner, beats Marquette 3-1

WKOW (MADISON)-- No. 6 Wisconsin hosted No. 24 Marquette in an in-state rivalry on Friday. The Badgers won 3-1 (25-21,23-25,25-21,25-21).
Devyn Robinson led the way with 15 kills. Sarah Franklin added 14 kills. Julia Orzol contributed 13 kills. Izzy Ashburn had 31 assists. Caroline Crawford had five blocks.
Wisconsin also handed out the 2021 National Championship rings and unveiled the 2021 National Championship banner at the UW Field House.
The Badgers improved to 2-1 and will host High Point on Sunday at 1 p.m.