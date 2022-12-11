Wisconsin wins at Iowa for the first time since 2018

IOWA CITY (WKOW)-- Wisconsin improved to 2-0 in the Big Ten with a 78-75 overtime victory at Iowa. The victory marked Wisconsin's first win at Carver-Hawkeye Arena since 2018.
Wisconsin had a five-point lead with 21 seconds left in the second half, but the Hawkeyes got a quick bucket from Tony Perkins, a steal, and a three from Patrick McCaffery to send the game to overtime.
In overtime, the Badgers had two back-to-back steals with less than 30 seconds left to ice the game.
Four players scored in double figures for Wisconsin. Tyler Wahl led the way with 21 points and seven rebounds. Connor Essegian added 14 points and six boards. Steven Crowl tallied 12 points, seven assists, and six rebounds. Chucky Hepburn finished with 11 points and six rebounds.
Patrick McCaffery led for the Hawkeyes with 24 points. Tony Perkins and Connor McCaffery both added 17 points. The Hawkeyes were without their star player in Kris Murray who is dealing with a lower body injury.
The Badgers struggled shooting going 33-65 from the floor and 6-22 from three-point range. They scored 52 points in the paint. The Badgers also had 12 steals and scored 13 points off of turnovers.
Iowa also struggled offensively finishing 27-64 from the field and 7-27 from three-point range.
Wisconsin will host Lehigh on Thursday at 6 p.m.