Wisconsin women's hockey advances to NCAA regional finals

Badgers Hockey 1

BOSTON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Badgers' road to repeat got off on the right foot as they claimed a 3-1 over Clarkson in the NCAA Regional semi-final showdown.

Makenna Webster got the party started with a late first period goal to put the Badgers ahead 1-0. In the second period, Daryl Watts doubled the Badger lead capitalizing on the power play. While Clarkson brought it within one, Delaney Drake put it away with an empty-netter.

Fifth-seeded Wisconsin will take on Northeastern on Saturday at 12 p.m. CT in the regional finals.

