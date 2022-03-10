Wisconsin women's hockey advances to NCAA regional finals

BOSTON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Badgers' road to repeat got off on the right foot as they claimed a 3-1 over Clarkson in the NCAA Regional semi-final showdown.
Makenna Webster got the party started with a late first period goal to put the Badgers ahead 1-0. In the second period, Daryl Watts doubled the Badger lead capitalizing on the power play. While Clarkson brought it within one, Delaney Drake put it away with an empty-netter.
Fifth-seeded Wisconsin will take on Northeastern on Saturday at 12 p.m. CT in the regional finals.