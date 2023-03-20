Wisconsin women's hockey celebrates national championship with Badger fans

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin women's hockey team won its seventh national championship with a 1-0 victory over Ohio State on Sunday in Duluth, Minnesota.
The team returned home to celebrate with loyal Badger fans at LaBahn Arena on Monday evening. Wisconsin Athletics hosted an event that featured a video tribute and interviews with head coach Mark Johnson and key players. The Badgers then celebrated on the ice with the championship trophy.
"For some reason, this one, I still just keep saying what just happened," redshirt senior Britta Curl said. "Like, did we really just win? I just can't wrap my head around it for some reason. I think it was just so emotional and difficult, and now to just have it lifted off our shoulders, it's like hard to believe."
"We were just the underdogs the whole time, and we came out on top, so it was really good for our group, and we really came together at the right time," freshman defender Caroline Harvey said.
The Badgers became the first team in NCAA women's hockey to win seven national titles. They are also the lowest seed to win the NCAA women's hockey national championship.