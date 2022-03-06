 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches. Highest snow totals will range from Dodgeville and
Darlington to Madison to Sheboygan and Port Washington.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Wisconsin women's hockey team heads to Boston for NCAA Regionals

  • Updated
Badgers-Hockey-2

WKOW (MADISON)-- The Wisconsin women's hockey team has punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the ninth straight time. The Badgers will head to Boston for a regional semifinal game against Clarkson. 

The puck drop is set for 6 p.m. CT on Thursday with the winner to take on the third-seeded Northeastern on Saturday at 12 p.m. CT. 

The Badgers streak of nine-straight NCAA Tournament appearances is the third-longest in NCAA history and is the longest active streak in the country. 

Wisconsin is the two-time defending NCAA champion. 

Tags

Recommended for you