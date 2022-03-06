Wisconsin women's hockey team heads to Boston for NCAA Regionals

WKOW (MADISON)-- The Wisconsin women's hockey team has punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the ninth straight time. The Badgers will head to Boston for a regional semifinal game against Clarkson.
The puck drop is set for 6 p.m. CT on Thursday with the winner to take on the third-seeded Northeastern on Saturday at 12 p.m. CT.
The Badgers streak of nine-straight NCAA Tournament appearances is the third-longest in NCAA history and is the longest active streak in the country.
Wisconsin is the two-time defending NCAA champion.