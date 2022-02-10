Wisconsin women's hockey to celebrate seniors on Saturday

WKOW (MADISON)-- The Wisconsin women's hockey team is approaching its final homestand of the season against Minnesota State. Before Saturday's game, Wisconsin will celebrate its eight seniors in Kennedy Blair, Grace Bowlby, Delaney Drake, Kendra Nealey, Brette Pettet, Maddie Posick, Caitlin Schneider, and Daryl Watts.
It's been a storied career for the seniors as the Badgers brought home two national titles in the last three seasons.
"I am always going to be proud to be a Badger but at the same time, you don't want your time to come to an end here," Fifth Year Forward Brette Pettet said.
"Aside from hockey, I am very very fortunate that I got to grow up with these girls," Fifth Year Forward Caitlin Schneider said. "We're like family."
Watts decided to transfer to Wisconsin her junior year, and the rest is history. Watts scored the game-winning goal to win the 2021 National Championship. She is now fifth all-time for points in the NCAA with 284.
"The experience of being in Madison, and celebrating the championship, that's something that I often think about, just because it was probably the best time of my life," Watts said.
Although this will be the last time the seniors will skate in front of their home crowd at LaBahn, they hope there will be another banner to hang.
"We are going to do everything we can to win another one this year," Watts said.