Wisconsin's Cami Kronish receives WCHA Goalie of the Week honors

MADISON (WKOW) — Following Wisconsin's sweep over Minnesota State, Badgers senior goalie Cami Kronish was named WCHA Goaltender of the Week, the league announced Monday.
Kronish stopped 49 of the 50 shots she faced against the Mavericks in the Badgers' seventh sweep of the season. She currently leads all WCHA goalies with a 1.27 goals against average and a .936 save percentage.
Wisconsin will hit the road this weekend to face St. Thomas on Friday and Saturday. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT for both games.