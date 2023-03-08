 Skip to main content
Wisconsin's comeback falls short against Ohio State in opening round of Big Ten Tournament

  • Updated
  • 0
Wisconsin Ohio State

CHICAGO (WKOW)-- Ohio State defeated Wisconsin in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament 65-57. The Buckeyes held the Badgers to just 18 points in the first half and built a 27-point lead early in the second half. 

The Badgers went on a 19-2 run in the second half to cut the deficit to five. Tyler Wahl led the comeback with 17 of his 19 points coming in the second half. However, it was too late for Wisconsin as they are one and done in the Windy City. 

Sean McNeil led Ohio State with 17 points. Justice Sueing also finished in double figures with 16 points. Bruce Thornton added 15 points, with 13 of them coming in the first half. 

Ohio State will face Iowa in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday. As for Wisconsin, they are on the bubble of the NCAA Tournament. They will hope to hear their name called on Sunday. 

