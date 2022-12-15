Wisconsin's improved second half defense leads to 78-56 win over Lehigh

MADISON (WKOW)-- No. 22 Wisconsin defeated Lehigh 78-56 on Thursday night to improve to 9-2 on the season, marking the third straight season opening 9-2 or better.
Lehigh had a five-point lead in the second half when the Badgers called a timeout at the 14:10 mark. From there, Wisconsin went on a 29-6 run to run away with the victory.
Four players scored in double figures for Wisconsin. Steven Crowl led the way with 15 points and five rebounds. Jordan Davis scored 14 points and had five rebounds. Tyler Wahl contributed 13 points and seven boards. In addition, Connor Essegian had 13 points and six rebounds, including a pair of three pointers that sparked the Badgers' second half run.
The Badgers shot a season-high 52.3% from 3-point range going 11-for-21.
Defensively, the Badgers held Lehigh to 10-24 from the floor in the second half, after the Mountain Hawks went 15-27 in the first half. Lehigh had 22 of its 28 points in the paint in the first half.
Next Up: Wisconsin will host Grambling State on Friday, December 23 at 8 p.m.