Wisconsin's Maddie Schwartz's no-hitter holds special meaning for the Minnesota native

MADISON (WKOW) -- University of Wisconsin softball pitcher Maddie Schwartz has been named the Big 10 Pitcher of the Week after adding her name to the Badgers' history books by throwing a no-hitter. Schwartz became the 11th Badger in program history to throw a complete game no-hitter in a 7-0 win over Purdue.
"That's super special to me," Schwartz said of the accomplishment. "You know, a lot has to go right for a no-hitter to happen, so some of the plays that were made behind me that game were insane."
Schwartz is humble in her victories, and always puts her teammates first, but the graduate student came back to play her final season for these special opportunities.
"I spent my first two years of my career kind of being more of a role player, so I felt like I had a lot of my innings saved up and I felt like I had more to give, so coming back was kind of a no-brainer," Schwartz said.
Although she's a Minnesota native, Schwartz was born to be a Badger.
"Wisconsin is always the gear I was put in as a kid," Schwartz said.
She followed in the footsteps of her grandfather and great grandfather to attend their alma mater. That's something that gives moments like her no-hitter a little extra meaning.
"It's such a big sense of pride for me to get to wear the Motion W and be a part of this team, because it means -- it's so much more than just this," Schwartz explained. "It's like my whole family history, and it is really special."
Schwartz and the Badgers return to the diamond on Tuesday for a non-conference matchup against DePaul.