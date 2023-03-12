Wisconsin's March Madness bid comes up empty; team awaits other postseason options

MADISON (WKOW) -- After weeks of teetering back and forth on the NCAA Tournament bubble, Wisconsin received their postseason verdict Sunday and did not qualify for the 68-team March Madness pool.
Wisconsin has missed just two of the last 24 March Madness tournaments. The Badgers also missed the postseason tourney in 2018.
Wisconsin (17-14 overall, 9-11 B1G) could be in play for a postseason appearance in the 2023 NIT bracket, which will be unveiled later Sunday night. The team's last NIT appearance came in 1996.