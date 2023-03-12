 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wisconsin's March Madness bid comes up empty; team awaits other postseason options

  • Updated
  • 0
Badgers March Madness

MADISON (WKOW) -- After weeks of teetering back and forth on the NCAA Tournament bubble, Wisconsin received their postseason verdict Sunday and did not qualify for the 68-team March Madness pool.

Wisconsin has missed just two of the last 24 March Madness tournaments. The Badgers also missed the postseason tourney in 2018.

Wisconsin (17-14 overall, 9-11 B1G) could be in play for a postseason appearance in the 2023 NIT bracket, which will be unveiled later Sunday night. The team's last NIT appearance came in 1996.

Tags

Recommended for you