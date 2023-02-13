 Skip to main content
Wisconsin's on-field ties to Super Bowl LVII

Super Bowl LVII

(WKOW) — While the Green Bay Packers didn't take the field in Glendale, Ariz. for Super Bowl LVII, Wisconsin still had big-time Badger representation in this year's big game.

Former All-American inside linebacker Leo Chenal recorded six total tackles, one tackle for loss and a sack.

After being cut by the Denver Broncos, former Heisman finalist running back Melvin Gordon found a new home, signing with the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad. Gordon posted a photo on Twitter hoisting the coveted Lombardi Trophy.

On the other sideline, former Badger linebacker T.J. Edwards recorded six total sacks (five solo) and one pass defended.

The Chiefs beat the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, 38-35.

