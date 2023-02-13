Wisconsin's on-field ties to Super Bowl LVII

(WKOW) — While the Green Bay Packers didn't take the field in Glendale, Ariz. for Super Bowl LVII, Wisconsin still had big-time Badger representation in this year's big game.
Former All-American inside linebacker Leo Chenal recorded six total tackles, one tackle for loss and a sack.
Chiefs rookie Leo Chenal in Super Bowl 57:— PFF College (@PFF_College) February 13, 2023
🔺 1 Sack
🔺 4 Defensive Stops
🔺 82.9 Run Defense Grade pic.twitter.com/IGSj2EFOGF
After being cut by the Denver Broncos, former Heisman finalist running back Melvin Gordon found a new home, signing with the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad. Gordon posted a photo on Twitter hoisting the coveted Lombardi Trophy.
https://t.co/CiKo0W9rJt pic.twitter.com/E8GBkyioAF— F L ⚡️ S H (@Melvingordon25) February 13, 2023
On the other sideline, former Badger linebacker T.J. Edwards recorded six total sacks (five solo) and one pass defended.
The Chiefs beat the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, 38-35.