Wisconsin's season ends at the hands of Iowa State 54-49

MILWAUKEE (WKOW)- Wisconsin and Iowa State met for the first time in 41 years in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Cyclones came out on top 54-49.
The Badgers struggled from the field all game shooting 14-47 (29.8%). Wisconsin shot 2-23 (8.7%) from three-point range, an area they have had difficulty in all season. They had a streak of 15 missed three pointers.
The Badgers also had an uncharacteristic 17 turnovers. They average 8.5 turnovers per game.
Wisconsin lost their freshman point guard Chucky Hepburn late in the first half with a leg injury. Hepburn returned to the Badgers' bench in the second half with a boot on his left leg and crutches.
This was the final game for seniors Brad Davison and Chris Vogt. In addition, it is likely that is the last time we will see Johnny Davis in Badgers' uniform. The Big Ten Player of the Year will likely leave for the NBA.