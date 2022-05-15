 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wong leads Brewers to 7-3 win over the Marlins

Kolten Wong Brewers Baseball

MIAMI (AP) - Kolten Wong homered, singled and had three walks to help the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Miami Marlins 7-3.

Playing in his 1,000th major league game, Wong also stole two bases for the Brewers, who finished 4-5 on their nine-game trip.

Jace Peterson and Rowdy Tellez also homered to back Brandon Woodruff, who limited Miami to three runs and five hits in his five-inning outing. Woodruff walked two and struck out six.

Milwaukee chased Miami starter Elieser Hernández during a four-run fifth. 

Tags

Recommended for you