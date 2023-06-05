Students build 'tiny home' for veterans

RACINE (WKOW) - A group of Milwaukee students made a big difference in the lives of veterans Monday.
The Milwaukee Jewish Day School presented a 128-square foot "tiny home" to the Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin Organization in Racine. Students built and perfected the home themselves before delivering it to the veterans.
They tell our Milwaukee affiliate it's meant to be a 'Thank you' to our country's heroes.
"Great sense of relief, good sense of accomplishment, there were some doubters inside and outside of the school and we showed them we can do it even with 6th, 7th, and 8th graders," teacher Jim Salinsky said.
The Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin Organization houses homeless veterans who are looking to learn job skills and regain independence.