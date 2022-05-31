Suspect arrested in Madison construction site burglary

MADISON (WKOW) -- The suspect was caught for a burglary at a construction site in Madison.
Fitchburg police arrested 49-year-old Shane Manchester on May 27 on Cheryl Parkway.
He had been wanted for breaking into a construction site at 1859 Aberg Avenue at 4:00 a.m. April 9.
Madison police say video surveillance showed Manchester stealing tools and other items from the site, as well as taking the wireless camera itself.
Manchester faces charges of burglary, criminal damage to property and bail jumping.