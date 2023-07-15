 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY EXTENDED FOR THE SOUTHERN HALF OF
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has EXTENDED the
Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will now remain in effect
until midnight tonight. This extended advisory affects people
living in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du
Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette,
Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan,
Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada will continue
to move from northwest-to-southeast today, causing the air
quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 to remain in the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) level. It is possible that isolated to
scattered areas of Unhealthy AQI PM2.5 could develop, with the
best chance for this to occur across southwestern Wisconsin
within the Mississippi River Valley. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy exertion. Everyone else should consider
reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Tesla builds its first Cybertruck four years after unveiling prototype

Tesla finally built its first Cybertruck, the company tweeted, two years behind schedule.

 From Tesla

New York (CNN) — Tesla finally built its first Cybertruck, the company tweeted Saturday, two years behind schedule.

The electric car company tweeted an image of workers in hard hats surrounding the sleek Cybertruck, which it said was built at its Gigafactory near Austin, Texas.

Tesla revealed the prototype for the futuristic Cybertruck in 2019, saying production would begin in late 2021. The striking prototype looked like a large metal trapezoid on wheels, its exteriors made from a stainless steel alloy. However, a demonstration of the truck’s supposedly unbreakable windows in 2019 backfired when a metal ball thrown at the windows did, in fact, break them.

Tesla remained mostly silent about plans for the highly anticipated vehicle, but in 2021 announced an updated version was coming. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that the company couldn’t yet debut long-promised new vehicles, such as the Cybertruck pickup, due to supply chain issues.

However, in January Tesla announced it would begin production of the Cybertruck later this year. It has previously said volume production of the vehicle is expected in 2024.

Cybertruck allows Tesla to compete in the lucrative electric pickup market, which includes Rivian’s R1T, the Ford F-150 Lightning and the GMC Hummer EV pickup.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Chris Isidore and Peter Valdes-Dapena contributed to this report.

