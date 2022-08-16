Thursday at 10: Diving into Lake Mendota

MADISON (WKOW) — Below Lake Mendota's 15 square miles of water, a treasure trove of history dating thousands of years still remains.
From shipwrecks to car crashes — to bowling balls and an underwater research module — the lake hides hundreds of artifacts and other wonders that are usually invisible to the naked eye.
Rick Kreuger is perhaps the most prolific explorer of the lake floor. Altogether, he's found, recorded and documented more than 70 shipwrecks and other vessels using underwater cameras and other technology.
"There's a lot of stuff that is waiting to be found," Kreuger said. "Out here, there's just, there's stuff all over the place."
But what was once forgotten and lost to time is now accessible and at our fingertips through modern 3D imaging technology and underwater surveillance.
Thursday at 10, Ward Jolles dives in and explains how the history of the Yahara Lakes is more accessible now than ever before.