Thursday at 10: Ukrainian refugees find safe haven in Stoughton

STOUGHTON (WKOW) — Nearly a dozen households of Ukrainian refugees flocked to Stoughton to escape the intensifying dangers of Russia's invasion of their country.

In the fall of 2022, 27 News reporter Ward Jolles chronicled the harrowing journey of one such Ukrainian family across miles of uncertain travel with few provisions to the Czech Republic. That family reached Dane County and a sponsoring Middleton couple, and eventually to a place of their own in Stoughton.

Since then, the grassroots non-profit Stoughton Resettlement Assistance Program has sponsored others escaping Ukraine's dangers. Liliia Nialka, her husband and their toddler have begun a new life in Stoughton through a humanitarian parole program and hope their resources and immigration law allow them permanency here.

"I'm just [a] teacher from Ukraine," Nialka said. "My husband, he's just a worker, he builds houses... [We] are going to apply documents to stay here for long time."

On Thursday at 10 p.m., 27 News investigates the challenges these new arrivals must overcome to stay here and safe, the limits of this resettlement, and one community's unwavering support.