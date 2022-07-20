Dane County Sheriff's Office searching for missing teen

VIENNA (WKOW) -- The Dane County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is looking for 16-year-old Johana De Los Angeles Martinez Rodriguez. She also goes by Masiel Martinez Rodriguez.
DCSO PIO Elise Schaffer said in a press release that Johana is living in the town of Vienna with a travel sponsor. She was last seen by her sponsor on July 15.
Johana may be with her boyfriend, Juan Garmendia, 18, who lives in Minnesota.
If you have information on Johana's whereabouts, call the Dane County Communications Center at 608-255-2345.