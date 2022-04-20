Residents concerned about Middleton Airport expansion but city says nothing is imminent

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Four years and more than a dozen public meetings later, Middleton's Common Council approved plans for a growing airport, but not everyone is on board.
The Middleton Municipal Airport can better address the needs of its expanding aviation community thanks to a master plan the city council adopted Tuesday.
"The intent of the airport master plan is to understand that growth, provide options for a future city council to handle that natural growth," said Robert Burck, former Middleton alderman.
The number of aircraft based at the airport increased from 39 in 2004 to 100 in 2019 and is expected to keep rising to 125 by 2039.
"We actually do have a number of people in the local business community that rely on Middleton Municipal Airport," said Mark Opitz, Middleton's city planner.
So the city's master plan provides improvements, including more hangar lots and a new runway, but some residents aren't happy.
Middleton farmer, Christy Ramsay, told the Middleton council she feared the city's plans for expansion meant seizing her farmland.
"Our family does not support this airport expansion. We are already driving to Verona and up to SOC in order to have enough land. We are at a crisis level with farmland in this area," said Ramsay.
"We all value farmland, the very high-quality farmland that is especially north of the city, any urbanization of the area, whether it's an airport, or a subdivision, a rural subdivision or a subdivision on the edge of the urban area, all of that has impacts on farmland and our natural resources," said Opitz.
Mark Hazelbaker represented the nearby town of Springfield and said they're worried about the constant buzzing of planes.
"The expansion will route planes and their noise and exhaust right over the town," said Hazelbaker.
Even though the master plan for the airport has been adopted, officials say don't expect any construction projects to take place.
"There's definitely been an effort to portray this as an imminent expansion project. The common council will need to hold a public hearing before petitioning the state to proceed with the project," said Opitz.
The master plan will now be submitted to the Federal Aviation Administration, which is then tasked with reviewing, providing feedback and ultimately approving the airport layout plan.