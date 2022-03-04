War creates a somber opportunity for Wisconsin corn farmers

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Russia and Ukraine are some of the world's top exporters of grain and other agricultural products.
The conflict between the two countries could create a unique opportunity for Wisconsin corn growers and a heartfelt choice for one farmer.
"I grew up on this farm. So farming has been a part of my whole life," said Doug Rebout and he knows quite a bit about crops.
Doug said he's been working on his family's farm, Roger Rebout & Sons Farm, all his life.
"I wear many hats. I farm. I'm on the board of the Wisconsin Corn Growers Association. I'm on the Wisconsin Soybean Association," said Rebout.
Doug says Russia's invasion of Ukraine has created a somber opportunity for Wisconsin corn farmers.
"Two-billion-dollars worth of corn has been harvested here in Wisconsin," said Rebout.
These little kernels are big business for our state.
"Wisconsin harvested more than 500 million bushels of corn," said Rebout.
But corn is an even bigger business for Russia and Ukraine. Russia produces roughly 14.5 million metric tons (2019/2020) and Ukraine a whopping 36.5 million metric tons (2019), according to the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service.
So, Rebout said Wisconsin's farmers might have to fill the need. "If they don't have the crops and the corn and everything to export and hopefully, we can, you know, pick up some of that," Rebout said.
Doug says he's sympathetic to Ukrainian farmers because of his special tie to the country.
"In 2005, we traveled to Ukraine, and we adopted our daughter. She's concerned about what's happening over there. You really feel for the people over in Ukraine," said About.
For now, Wisconsin farmers are taking a wait-and-see position as the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues.
"Depending on what happens over there, it might open up markets to other countries. I mean, you hate to see those markets opened up for this reason. Watching all this on the news is very heartbreaking," said Rebout.
Doug Rebout also said Russia is one of the world's largest producers of fertilizer, so it will likely cost farmers more to plant crops this spring