Mike Brown juggles role as Badgers assistant with Packers coaching opportunity

MADISON (WKOW) -- Mike Brown is new to the state of Wisconsin, as is most of the Badgers new football coaching staff, but he's already part of the two biggest brands: the Badgers and the Packers.
"Just any time you're learning, learning football, learning different ways to say things, different ways to learn things, different ways to teach things," said Badgers' wide receivers coach Mike Brown. "There's a lot of things you can take from those opportunities."
Brown joined the Green Bay Packers staff for the summer as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship. It gave him a chance to grow his game, and bring pieces back to the Badgers.
"All of the guys I coach here aspire to be there," Brown explained. "For me to go there and get a refresher and see what's done there, what does it look like. You know, what do those guys sound like when they're communicating, when they're talking, when they are presenting in the room. Then continue to bring those expectations back and share those things, share the things that I learned with the guys and say, 'Hey look, a year from now or three years from now, here's what we've got to get you prepared for.'"
Brown now has experience playing and coaching in the NFL in addition to coaching in college. While the opportunities keep coming, he says the end goal is always the same.
"It's different age groups. You feel like you can have different impacts on the young men's lives, which hopefully that's the reason we're all in this is to impact young men's lives," Brown said.
Brown says he's unsure if one day he'll coach in the NFL. Right now, he's focusing on his time in Madison and the opportunity to compete for championships with the Badgers.