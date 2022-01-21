Packers defenders Za'Darius Smith, Whitney Mercilus actived from injured list

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- With the San Francisco 49ers coming to town for the Divisional Round of the playoffs, the Packers welcomed two vital members of their pass rush back to the active roster.
Former Pro Bowl edge rusher Za'Darius Smith and veteran linebacker Whitney Mercilus were both activated off of injured reserve Friday per a press release from the Packers on Friday.
Smith has not played since he re-aggravated a back injury in Green Bay's week one loss to the Saints, while Mercilus has not seen the field since tearing his bicep in the Packers' week 10 win over Seattle.
Smith and Mercilus bring much-needed depth to a Packers front seven that has looked much improved this season, although they face a stiff challenge from San Francisco's potent rushing attack.