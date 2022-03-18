Packers finalize Davante Adams blockbuster trade with Raiders

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- In another earth-shaking move in what has been a chaotic NFL offseason, the Green Bay Packers have officially traded superstar wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for first and second-round picks in the 2022 draft.
According to a story on the Packers' official website, the trade was finalized Friday at 3 p.m. after ESPN's Adam Schefter first broke the news on Twitter Thursday evening. The news came as a shock to Packers faithful, especially after two-time reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers had already agreed to return on a new contract.
Adams was originally drafted by the Packers in the second round in the 2014 Draft. He struggled with drops his first two seasons, bottoming out with a tough 2015 campaign in which he caught just 50 of his 94 targets, good for an NFL-worst 53.2% catch rate.
Since then, Adams has blossomed into one of the most singular receivers in the NFL. Defenses have been known to dedicate multiple defenders just to covering him in recent years, and even then it usually doesn't work. Adams has racked up 2,927 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns in just the last two seasons.
Now, Adams is out in Las Vegas, playing for his childhood favorite team with his old college quarterback from his days at Fresno State. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted Thursday night that the Packers had offered Adams a larger contract than the extension he ended up signing in Vegas, but Adams wanted out regardless.
This trade brings what may be the greatest quarterback/receiver pairing the NFL has seen since Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison. Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams seemed to have a supernatural connection, both immediately able to intuit what the other needed on any given play.
Working with Rodgers, Adams joined Larry Fitzgerald and Marvin Harrison as the only receivers in NFL history to rack up at least 650 catches, 8,000 yards and 70 receiving touchdowns in their first eight seasons. Now he gets a chance to improve on those numbers with his old college quarterback surrounded by fellow elite pass catchers in Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow.