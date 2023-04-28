Packers select wide receiver Jayden Reed with pick No. 50 in the NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY (WKOW) -- The Green Bay Packers picked wide receiver Jayden Reed from Michigan State with the 50th overall pick in the NFL Draft.
Reed was a second team All-Big Ten selection in 2022. He was a 2021 first team All-American and All-Big Ten Selection in 2021 as an all-purpose player.
In 31 games for the Spartans Reed tallied 147 receptions and more than 2,000 yards receiving with 18 touchdowns. He also had two punt return touchdowns in his career at Michigan State.
Reed played three seasons with the Spartans after spending one year at Western Michigan.
The Packers originally had the 45th overall pick in the second round, but they traded with the Detroit Lions for picks No. 48 and No. 159. The Packers then traded pick No. 48 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for picks No. 50 and 179.