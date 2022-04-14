Packers sign former first-round wideout Sammy Watkins

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- After losing two key receivers in the offseason, the Green Bay Packers made a move to fill out their pass-catching group Thursday.
The Green Bay Packers announced the signing of veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports the Packers signed Watkins to a one-year, $4 million contract Thursday. Watkins joins veteran Randall Cobb and former undrafted free agent Allen Lazard as the only current Packers receivers with substantial NFL experience.
Since Buffalo took him with the fourth pick in the 2014 draft, Watkins has had an up-and-down career. He came out blazing in his first couple of seasons. According to Pro Football Reference, he caught 65 passes for 982 receiving yards his rookie season. He followed that up with 1047 yards and 9 touchdowns in his second season. Since then, his numbers have fallen off. In 2019 he registered 673 receiving yards with the Kansas City Chiefs.
He's also spent time playing for the Rams and Baltimore Ravens.
He averaged 14.6 yards per reception in 2021, the highest rate he's put up since 2017. He also brings a vertical component the Packers need after losing deep threat Marquez Valdes-Scantling in free agency, recording an average depth of target (ADOT) of 13.1 yards in 2021. ADOT measures how far down the field a player gets before the quarterback lets go of a pass intended for him.
Watkins did notch six drops in 2021, more than doubling his drop rate from the previous season (12.2%, up from 5.5 %). If he can keep control of Aaron Rodgers' passes, Watkins is well-positioned for a bounce-back season in Green Bay.