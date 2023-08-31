UW-Madison makes top 5 in RotoWire top college football tailgates

MADISON (WKOW) -- It won't be long before fans flock to Camp Randall Stadium for the start of the Badgers' college football season.
The atmosphere at Camp Randall before and during the game has often been described as one of the best in the nation.
RotoWire compiled a top-10 list of what they say are the can't-miss college football tailgates.
Read on to see where UW stands up to the best college football tailgates:
1. LSU (Louisiana State University)
The home of tailgating national champions, LSU brings together extravagant setups and a die-hard fan base. It's a place where tailgates can house 30-year-old daiquiri machines, and the crowd gets so engrossed that some forget there's even a game happening.
2. Ole Miss (University of Mississippi)
Ole Miss boasts The Grove, a 10-acre sanctuary where cars are banned and the revelry knows no bounds. With its "Walk of Champions," this spot offers one of the most distinctive tailgating atmospheres you will find.
3. Ohio State University
Combining a massive stadium, a great team and a large student body, Ohio State delivers an all-around impressive tailgating scene. The spirited students also have a tradition of vandalizing vehicles decorated in rival colors.
4. University of Wisconsin - Madison
Wisconsin excels in crowd participation with its unique rendition of the wave and the stadium-wide "Jump Around" that has to be seen to be believed. A can't-miss for fans of brats and touchdowns alike.
5. University of Southern California (USC)
Benefiting from consistently great weather, USC offers a top-notch tailgating experience. With Greek recruitment deferred, Saturdays might become even more football-centric than before.