 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY...

A combination of warming temperatures, low relative humidity, and
southerly winds gusting up to around 20 mph will bring elevated
fire weather conditions to portions of central and southwest
Wisconsin Friday.

Additional fire weather conditions are expected on Saturday and
Sunday as the warming trend continues and winds get breezier.

Under these conditions, fires will start easily. Visit the
Wisconsin DNR website at https://apps.dnr.wi.gov/wisburn/#/ and
click on the appropriate county to view current burning
restrictions.

UW-Madison makes top 5 in RotoWire top college football tailgates

  • Updated
  • 0
Wisconsin Badgers helmet
MGN

MADISON (WKOW) -- It won't be long before fans flock to Camp Randall Stadium for the start of the Badgers' college football season.

The atmosphere at Camp Randall before and during the game has often been described as one of the best in the nation. 

RotoWire compiled a top-10 list of what they say are the can't-miss college football tailgates.

Read on to see where UW stands up to the best college football tailgates: 

1. LSU (Louisiana State University) 

The home of tailgating national champions, LSU brings together extravagant setups and a die-hard fan base. It's a place where tailgates can house 30-year-old daiquiri machines, and the crowd gets so engrossed that some forget there's even a game happening. 

2. Ole Miss (University of Mississippi) 

Ole Miss boasts The Grove, a 10-acre sanctuary where cars are banned and the revelry knows no bounds. With its "Walk of Champions," this spot offers one of the most distinctive tailgating atmospheres you will find.

3. Ohio State University 

Combining a massive stadium, a great team and a large student body, Ohio State delivers an all-around impressive tailgating scene. The spirited students also have a tradition of vandalizing vehicles decorated in rival colors.

4. University of Wisconsin - Madison

Wisconsin excels in crowd participation with its unique rendition of the wave and the stadium-wide "Jump Around" that has to be seen to be believed. A can't-miss for fans of brats and touchdowns alike.

5. University of Southern California (USC) 

Benefiting from consistently great weather, USC offers a top-notch tailgating experience. With Greek recruitment deferred, Saturdays might become even more football-centric than before.

See the full top-10 list.

Send us breaking news tips to news@wkow.com.

Tags

Recommended for you