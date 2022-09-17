Wisconsin dominates New Mexico State 66-7 to conclude non-conference schedule

MADISON (WKOW)-- Wisconsin responded in a big way after its loss to Washington State in week two. The Badgers dominated New Mexico State in their final non-conference game of the season 66-7.
The Badgers outgained New Mexico State 595-242. Wisconsin finished with 335 passing yards and 260 rushing yards.
Junior quarterback Graham Mertz finished 12/15 for 251 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. Freshman wide receiver Skyler Bell led the Badgers in receiving yards with four receptions for 108 yards and two touchdowns. Junior wide receiver Dean Engram also had a nice outing with three receptions for 63 yards.
On the ground, sophomore Braelon Allen had himself a day with 86 yards and three rushing touchdowns, all of which came in the first half. Senior Isaac Guerendo had 74 yards and two touchdowns. Senior Chez Mellusi finished with 10 carries for 71 yards and one touchdown.
Defensively, the Badgers only allowed seven points and came away with three interceptions.
Wisconsin will open up Big Ten play at No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday Sept. 24.