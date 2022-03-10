Dancing Past the Waukesha Tragedy

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) It's been nearly four months since the deadly tragedy at the Waukesha Christmas parade where the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies lost several members.
This tight-knit group of ladies said since last year, they're bonded by more than just dancing and moving forward one step at a time.
"We know they're up watching down, saying, you rock girls, said Sharon Millard.
Milwaukee dancing granny Sharon Millard said she barely escaped with her life on the night of November 21st as an SUV plowed through the Waukesha Christmas parade.
60 people were hurt. Six people died. Four were members of the Dancing Grannies.
"They were the glue that held us together. They were so passionate about the Grannies," said Milwaukee Dancing Granny member Jean Knutson.
The Dancing Grannies were performing on Mainstreet when tragedy struck and now months later members continue to help bring comfort and joy to help this healing community.
Kutson said since 1984, the Grannies have strutted into the hearts of Wisconsinites, always striving to bring one emotion to on-lookers.
"Happiness," said Knutson, "and that brings smiles to our face and warms our heart and we shine an in and out."
"I live and breathe them," said Millard.
She said she didn't hesitate to become a member as soon as she learned she was expecting her first grandchild. "My son had his first child. My daughter said you're going to be a grandson and as soon as his wife went into labor. I called the Grannies and said I'm gonna be a grandma tomorrow. Can I join? And I did," said Millard.
Sharon says for her the dancing grannies are more than a group of older women twirling in colorful costumes; they're family. "We're all sisters and now we're closer sisters since this happened," said Millard.
When the unimaginable happened, the Dancing Grannies said like all families they had to find strength from within.
"If one of us needed something, someone will pick it up and comfort the other. Or I know someone that will cheer you up, said Millard.
Part of the healing process means recruiting new members.
"We had about 20-22 perspectives that showed up and they all contacted us since the tragedy," said Knutson.
The Grannies have even managed to recruit younger members like 12-year-old Zachary Kwiatowksky.
For me, it's just been a really fun way to have fun because you wouldn't expect a bunch of grannies to be dancing in the parade," said Kwaitowsky.
Prancing and strutting along people-lined roads are how the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies said they're moving past the tragedy in Waukesha.
"I love where we're moving to and I love what we're doing," said Millard.
"There's so much love and support out there and we're looking forward to our first parade," said Knutson.
Saturday, March 13th, the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies have their first official performance, at the Milwaukee St. Patrick's Day Parade, since the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy.