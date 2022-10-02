Update: Chippewa County Amber Alert canceled, girl found safe

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Amber Alert for Kryssy King has been canceled. Authorities said she was found safe, but Trevor Blackburn has not been located.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Justice has released an updated picture of the man involved in an Amber Alert out of Chippewa County.
Authorities said Kryssy King, 15, was discovered missing from her home Saturday morning. They believe she is with Trevor Blackburn, a 22-year-old man who is not a Wisconsin resident.
The sheriff's office said they do not know what car King and Blackburn are in, but they believe the two are in the Chippewa County area.
King is 5'3", weighs 150 pounds and has blonde or strawberry blonde hair and hazel eyes. She has a small scar on her nose by her eye and a 1 1/2" long scar on her left shoulder.
Blackburn has brown hair, a tattoo of a name on his chest and a heart tattoo on his inner forearm.
If you have information on where King or Blackburn are, call 911 or the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office at 715-726-7700, option 1.