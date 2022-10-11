Thursday at 10: Archaeologist work to preserve ancient canoes, while searching for more

MADISON (WKOW) — It's been a month since a team of Wisconsin archaeologists recovered a 3,000-year-old Ho-Chunk dugout canoe from Lake Mendota.
While discovering this canoe and another within a year is already exciting, archaeologists say what the findings suggest could be even more interesting.
The two ancient canoes, found just feet apart from each other, are dated from 1126 B.C. and 900 A.D., providing evidence of Ho-Chunk communities in the area for thousands of years.
"Not only are there [likely] more canoes, but there's likely villages that are underwater," State Archaeologist Dr. James Skibo said. "Right now, 200 yards offshore from the current shoreline. That's where you bury your canoe, where your village is."
