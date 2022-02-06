Fond Du Lac home catches fire late January, occupants escape safely

FOND DU LAC (WKOW) -- A Fond Du Lac home's garage caught fire on January 29, according to Fond Du Lac Fire/Rescue.
Fond Du Lac Fire/Rescue received a call from a good samaritan for a residential fire in the area of Bluehill Avenue and Southview Road around 1:00 p.m.
The good samaritan alerted the occupants after calling 911 and began assisting them in evacuating their home, according to Fond Du Lac Fire/Rescue.
Upon arrival, crews were directed to 966 Springs Road where a fire was overtaking the rear exterior wall of an attached garage.
Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire, containing the damage to the exterior garage wall and the attic space above the garage.
The occupants evacuated without injury, and a civilian assisting with the evacuation sustained a minor injuries and was treated by paramedics and transported to St. Agnes Hospital.
Because the fire was caught and extinguished quickly enough, the occupants were able to stay in their home.
Fire investigators determined that the fire began in a garbage container located on exterior of the garage, which then spread to the exterior garage wall. All smoke detectors in the home were in working condition.
FDLPD assisted with traffic and scene control. Alliant Energy also assisted with securing gas / electric utilities while firefighters extinguished the fire and later restored utility services to the home for the residents after the fire.
"This fire is an important reminder to ensure everyone is aware of the contents that are disposed of in garbage containers, that smoke detectors are in proper working condition, and that families have an escape plan in place in the event of a fire," Fond Du Lac Fire/Rescue said in the press release of this incident.