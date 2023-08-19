 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 101 expected.

* WHERE...Sauk, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Lafayette, Green, Rock
and Walworth Counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

General in charge of Paris’s Notre Dame cathedral reconstruction dies

Paris (CNN) — The French army general appointed to oversee the reconstruction of Paris’s Notre Dame cathedral has died during a mountain walk.

“The nation has lost one of its great soldiers,” President Emmanuel Macron wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday.

He described General Jean-Louis Georgelin, 74, as one of France’s “great servants” and “the architect of Notre Dame’s rebirth.”

In 2019, Macron appointed Georgelin to oversee the reconstruction of Notre Dame following a fire that devastated the cathedral.

The cathedral is being restored to its previous design, including the wooden spire that collapsed during the blaze. French authorities hope to complete the work by 2024, when Paris hosts the Olympics.

According to CNN’s affiliate BFMTV, the general died during a hike in Ariege, in the Pyrenees. CNN has not been able to confirm the details of his death.

Georgelin was Chief of Staff of the armies between 2006 and 2010 and then Grand Chancellor of the French National Order of the Legion of Honor between 2010 and 2016.

