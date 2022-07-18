Milwaukee Public Museum kicks off 'Wisconsin Wonders' campaign

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Milwaukee Public Museum released renderings of the new Museum building as the "Wisconsin Wonders" fundraising campaign kicked off to pay for it.
The Museum is hoping to raise roughly $240 million to erect the new building next to the Deer District in downtown. The architecture is influenced by the ecological history of the state. The exterior is inspired by geological formations at Mill Bluff State Park. The interior is inspired by Milwaukee's rivers.
“Thanks to the creativity and hard work of our teams at Ennead and Kahler Slater, the new Museum building will be an iconic, one-of-a-kind monument to Wisconsin and its people,” said Katie Sanders, MPM Chief Planning Officer in a statement. “Different from most creative processes, this design was developed as a result of input from thousands of people from both far corners of Wisconsin and right here in the Haymarket neighborhood, paired with inspiration drawn from a tour of the entire state.”
Groundbreaking is slated for late 2023. The Museum is due to open in 2026.