Georgia O'Keeffe art exhibit opens in Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) - An art exhibit dedicated to Georgia O'Keeffe opened Thursday in Sun Prairie.
The famous painter was born and raised in Sun Prairie. The exhibit will feature paintings of iconic O'Keeffe portraits and large marble sculptures inspired by her work.
The creator of the marble sculptures, Paul Chase, is distantly related to Georgia O'Keeffe, with his grandmother being her second cousin. He hopes his work at the exhibit will help inspire others, like O'Keeffe has inspired him.
"I think it's going to instill, you know, some history to people in Sun Prairie, some remembrance of things that was in their past here, whether they knew it or not," Chase said while speaking about the exhibit.
The exhibit will be open until Sunday, August 21st. It is located at the Crosse House on 133 West Main Street in Sun Prairie.