'I was like internally kind of like freaking out': Local students draw self-portrait ornaments to decorate The White House

VERONA (WKOW) -- There are more than 400 student self-portraits that decorate the 77 Christmas trees of The White House. Featured on some of those trees are the faces of three local high school students.
Kabby Hong is an English teacher at Verona Area High School. He was named 2022 Wisconsin Teacher of the Year.
Because of that, he received a letter from First Lady Jill Biden -- which asked his students to create a self-portrait ornament for holiday décor at the White House.
Of the hundreds of students displayed, three are freshmen at the school: Maren Wieme, Faye Bencce and Sophie Trias. Each said it's crazy to have their artwork shown to many others.
"I was really shocked when he just casually presented this activity to us. I was like, 'oh, my gosh, a piece of my art is going in the White House. Why are we so calm about this,'" Bencce said. "I was like internally kind of like freaking out."
Bencce said it was during the pandemic that she picked up her art skills. When she was presented with the project of creating something for the White House, she already was working on several pieces on the side.
"I do a lot of art stuff. So, this was a really fun opportunity for me to kind of, I guess, show off my art," she said.
But these drawings did not have a skill set requirement. Students were encouraged to take part, even if it meant trying something new.
Sophie Trias and Maren Wieme both said they did not have much background with drawing self-portraits, but regardless, was a fun thing to do.
"I'm not amazing. I'm not perfect, which is really cool. Because this project gave everyone the opportunity to be like, put up in the White House," Trias said.
The students say while this is a bragging opportunity, it's also a way to highlight themselves and their hometown.
"I guess we're kind of just known as the cheese state. And which, while we do have cheese, we obviously like we have artistic talent, and we are able to kind of express that with this activity," Bencce said.
Mr. Hong was able to recently visit The White House and see all the portraits up close and personal.