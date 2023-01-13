New mural to recognize firefighters' work during pandemic

MADISON (WKOW) -- A permanent thank you to firefighters who have given their all during the pandemic will soon grace the wall of Madison Fire Station 10.
That thank you is a mural made by Developing Artists, Murals and Alliances (or DAMA).
Veronica Figueroa, Executive Director of DAMA, helped design the mural with input from community members and first responders. She said it aims to recognize the brave men and women who put their lives on the line in the face of a pandemic.
"Part of the work was going to be really embracing the work of those who had to work tirelessly to support us during the pandemic," Figueroa said.
Figueroa hopes the mural teaches future generations about this unprecedented time, and inspires them to be strong leaders, like the first responders pictured.
"The work I do is not just about painting a piece of art and just selling it. It is more about the process that it takes to make something beautiful," Figueroa said.
Madison Fire Department's Assistant Fire Chief Scott Bavery, said the recognition is heart warming and meaningful.
"It was a long few years. You know, learning as we go," Bavery said. "Our crews really fought through a lot, and let alone, still had families to go home to and the concern of: 'What are they bringing home?' So, it's a really cool thing to be a part of this."
Figueroa said this was the fifth and final COVID-19 themed murals DAMA painted using a grant from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The mural will be hung up in the near future. At that time, Figuerosa said DAMA hopes to hold a dedication ceremony which will be open to the public.