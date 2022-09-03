Plane is 'down,' pilot in custody after circling Mississippi and threatening Walmart, sources say

[Breaking news update, published at 11:41 a.m. ET]
The plane that circled for hours over Tupelo, Mississppi, and surrounding areas is "down," according to a government source familiar with the situation. A separate source told CNN the pilot, who police said threatened to crash the plane into a Walmart, is in custody.
A pilot who police said threatened to crash a small plane into a Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi, Saturday morning is still airborne.
A government source familiar with the situation tells CNN the aircraft is flying over the Holly Springs National Forest. Tupelo Police are no longer in communication with the pilot, the source says.
"At this time the situation is ongoing with TPD and all Emergency Services in our area on alert," Tupelo Police said in a news release earlier Saturday morning. "With the mobility of an airplane of that type the danger zone is much larger than even Tupelo."
Tupelo police were notified at 5 a.m. local time, when the pilot made contact with 911, issuing the threat. It is unclear how long the plane has been in the air.
The Tupelo Walmart store is "currently closed and evacuated," Charles Crowson, director of the Walmart Press Office, tells CNN.
"We're working closely with local investigators and are referring questions to law enforcement," he added.
The Federal Aviation Administration "is aware and is coordinating with local law enforcement," the agency says in an email to CNN Saturday morning.
The FBI field office in Jackson, Mississippi, is involved in the incident response, a spokesperson said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
