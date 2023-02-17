Firefighter mourns loss of his brother Lake Mills Fire Chief Todd Yandre

LAKE MILLS (WKOW) -- People in Lake Mills are grieving for Fire Chief Todd Yandre after he died suddenly in the line of duty.
Family and friends remember their fallen hero at a place close to his heart, a place where he provided decades of public service.
"His passion was the fire department and training future firefighters," Yandre's brother, Mark Yandre, said. Mark Yandre also serves as the assistant fire chief in Lake Mills.
Mark said dedication kept his brother at the Lake Mills Fire Department for more than 41 years. Mark said he was devastated when Todd's life was suddenly cut short.
"He went through his normal routine of going to the gym to work out and it was at that time that he experienced what has been reported as a cardiac event and eventually passed away," Lake Mills city manager Drake Daily said.
"I was there watching the paramedics and the EMS crews and law enforcement doing everything they could and finally realizing that it was not going to be a good outcome was very hard," Mark Yandre said.
Mark said over the years he and Todd worked together to help save many lives, never thinking a Wednesday call for help would be for his own brother.
"We walked out together. Never thought that'd be the last day I talked to my brother and next time I see him, we're at a call and he's the patient we're working on," Mark said.
"It's very devastating for the whole community," said Lake Mills City Council President Greg Waters.
He was a close friend of Todd's for more than 20 years, bonded by their kids' love of baseball. Waters said he's still reeling from Todd's death.
"It was very tough to come in and actually talk about it with my wife because of the relationship that we've had in the past. I know I didn't sleep much that night and I had to go on a walk and just process it myself," said Waters.
Now a solemn black band drapes over the Lake Mills Fire Department seal, symbolizing they're not only one man down, they've lost a brother.
A memorial service is planned for the weekend of February 25th.