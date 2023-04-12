Madison alder seat decided by drawing names from a bag, following recount

MADISON (WKOW) -- A recount in a close vote for alder in District 14 led to the winner being chosen by drawing names from a bag.
Prior to the recount, Noah Lieberman received 1,384 votes and Isadore Knox, Jr. received 1,383.
Wednesday's recount ended in a tie. According to Wisconsin statute, "if 2 or more candidates for the same office receive the greatest, but an equal number of votes, the winner shall be chosen by lot in the presence of the board of canvassers charged with the responsibility to determine the election."
Names were drawn from a bag. The name drawn was Isadore Knox, Jr., making him the winner.
The recount concluded in a tie. Both candidates’ names were placed in an elections bag and the Board of Canvass pulled Isadore Knox’s name as the winner.— Madison WI Clerk (@MadisonWIClerk) April 12, 2023
Every vote truly matters. Please remember to vote in every election. #MadisonVotes #TrustedInformation pic.twitter.com/jYNnouYx2z
The Madison Clerk's Office tweeted the results with the caption "Every vote truly matters. Please remember to vote in every election."