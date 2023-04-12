 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Possible Again
Thursday Afternoon...

.The Red Flag Warning this evening has expired for all of southern
Wisconsin as winds subside and relative humidity values begin to
recover overnight. Very warm, windy, and dry conditions will
support critical fire weather conditions across all of southern
Wisconsin Thursday afternoon.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR UNSEASONABLY WARM
TEMPERATURES, GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
FOR ALL OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN...

...RED FLAG WARNING HAS EXPIRED FOR ALL OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN THIS
EVENING...

* AFFECTED AREA...Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan,
Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa, Dane,
Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Lafayette, Green, Rock,
Walworth, Racine and Kenosha.

* TIMING... For the Fire Weather Watch, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT
Thursday.

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 24 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the lower 80s.

* IMPACTS...Caution is advised when using outdoor fires and
equipment that causes sparks. Make sure all outdoor fires are
extinguished properly, and consult your local DNR office for
possible burn bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Madison alder seat decided by drawing names from a bag, following recount

  • Updated
  • 0
Alder recount
Caroline Bach

MADISON (WKOW) -- A recount in a close vote for alder in District 14 led to the winner being chosen by drawing names from a bag. 

Prior to the recount, Noah Lieberman received 1,384 votes and Isadore Knox, Jr. received 1,383. 

Wednesday's recount ended in a tie. According to Wisconsin statute, "if 2 or more candidates for the same office receive the greatest, but an equal number of votes, the winner shall be chosen by lot in the presence of the board of canvassers charged with the responsibility to determine the election."

Names were drawn from a bag. The name drawn was Isadore Knox, Jr., making him the winner. 

The Madison Clerk's Office tweeted the results with the caption "Every vote truly matters. Please remember to vote in every election."

