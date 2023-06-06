Milwaukee Brewers, J. Leinenkugel's release first beer brewed at American Family Field

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) - Brewers fans can now enjoy a beer brewed right inside of the ballpark.
The team unveiled the first beers brewed at the J. Leinenkugel's Barrel Yard in American Family Field on Tuesday. Two of the company's beers were available. Those beers were the lead off lager -- a crispy citrus beer - and the Double Play IPA -- with more hops and a more bitter taste.
The beer makers tell our Milwaukee affiliate they will offer an experience like no other.
"People can come see a game, they can drink the local beer in Milwaukee, eat food at our restaurant, and so its a really unique experience in that sense," Pilot Brewer Corrine Georges said.
The two beers available Tuesday night were limited edition -- but the team plans to make more brews in the future.