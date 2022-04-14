New bobbleheads released to celebrate the Brewers' home opener

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- To celebrate the Milwaukee Brewers' home opener, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is releasing three new bobbleheads.
The limited-edition figures include Devin Williams, Kolten Wong and a special framed jersey bobblehead featuring Bernie Brewer.
Wong and Williams were two major reasons why the Brew Crew won the National League Central Division title last season. Wong, a two-time Gold Glove Award winner, signed with the Brewers as a free agent prior to the 2021 season after spending eight seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals. Last season, Williams dominated with 87 strikeouts to go along with an 8-2 record.
The bobbleheads, that were manufactured by FOCO, cost $40 each and are available online and at the Museum Store.