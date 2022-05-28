UW-Whitewater's baseball season ends in NCAA Super Regionals

WHITEWATER (WKOW)-- The No. 9 ranked UW-Whitewater Warhawks lost back-to-back games to UW-Stevens Point at Prucha Field at James B. Miller Stadium to end their season.
On Saturday, Matt Korman tied the game at 6-6 in the bottom of the seventh inning with a three-run homer, but the Pointers had the answer the following inning. They scored five runs in the top of the eighth inning including a grand slam from Logan Matson.
The Warhawks conclude the season with a 36-11 record and the program's fifth straight WIAC regular season championship and the NCAA Whitewater Regional title.