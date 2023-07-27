Bronny James is released from hospital

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 561 IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN FOND DU LAC IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN COLUMBIA DANE GREEN GREEN LAKE IOWA LAFAYETTE MARQUETTE ROCK SAUK IN SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN DODGE JEFFERSON WALWORTH THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARGYLE, BARABOO, BARNEVELD, BEAVER DAM, BELMONT, BELOIT, BENTON, BERLIN, BLANCHARDVILLE, BRODHEAD, COLUMBUS, DARLINGTON, DELAVAN, DODGEVILLE, EAST TROY, ELKHORN, ENDEAVOR, FOND DU LAC, FORT ATKINSON, JANESVILLE, JEFFERSON, LAKE GENEVA, LAKE WISCONSIN, LODI, MADISON, MARKESAN, MAYVILLE, MINERAL POINT, MONROE, MONTELLO, NESHKORO, OXFORD, PORTAGE, PRAIRIE DU SAC, PRINCETON, REEDSBURG, SAUK CITY, SHULLSBURG, WATERTOWN, WAUPUN, WESTFIELD, AND WHITEWATER.