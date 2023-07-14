 Skip to main content
'It's a cool experience': MPD organizes late night basketball with the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Madison Police have forged a new partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County filled with music, pizza and basketball. 

"We enjoy this partnership that is going on," Tiffany Parker, Team Lead with Boys and Girls Club said. "I'm excited about bigger and better outreach that we're going to do with them."

Parker says MPD came up with the idea and covers the cost of Friday's Late Night Basketball. 

"They announced all over to let all people come, no matter what neighborhood they're from," Parker said. "Just come, enjoy yourself and [have] a family outing with basketball." 

"It's just such a simple way of giving back to the community," MPD officer Zavier Peart said. 

Peart says basketball has been a big part of his life. So, pairing that with serving kids in his community was the perfect combination. 

"I love coaching the kids, I love seeing their actions," Peart said. "I love seeing them happy, giving them tips. It's a fun experience." 

Peart says there's only one change he would make. 

"I think more kids should show up," Peart said. "It's a cool experience." 

Both the Boys and Girls Club and MPD say Friday night basketball has been a great partnership. 

"I thought it was very impactful, and very intentional, so that they can build the community," Parker said. "For them to come to us...that is something major."

Late Night Basketball happens every Friday night. The gym opens at 7 o'clock at the Boys and Girls Club Allied Family Center in Fitchburg. 

