Report: Bucks, Joe Ingles agree to one-year deal

MILWAUKEE (WKOW)-- The Bucks have reportedly signed a one-year deal with Joe Ingles, according to his wife on Twitter.
BREAKING NEWS: Sources very close to free agent @Joeingles7 can confirm that he has agreed to a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks. CEO of the house, Renae Ingles, is thrilled for Joe and their family. Joe himself, is said to be very bucking happy.#nba #nbanews pic.twitter.com/4yra9gQst3— Renae Ingles (@RenaeIngles) June 30, 2022
Ingles spent eight seasons with the Utah Jazz averaging 8.6 points per game and shooting 40.8% from three-point range. Ingles recently suffered a season-ending ACL injury and was traded by Utah to Portland in February.
The deal with the Bucks was announced shortly after the NBA free agency began on Thursday.