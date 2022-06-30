 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Report: Bucks, Joe Ingles agree to one-year deal

  • Updated
Joe Ingles

MILWAUKEE (WKOW)-- The Bucks have reportedly signed a one-year deal with Joe Ingles, according to his wife on Twitter. 

Ingles spent eight seasons with the Utah Jazz averaging 8.6 points per game and shooting 40.8% from three-point range. Ingles recently suffered a season-ending ACL injury and was traded by Utah to Portland in February. 

The deal with the Bucks was announced shortly after the NBA free agency began on Thursday. 

Tags

Recommended for you