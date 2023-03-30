Wisconsin guard Jordan Davis enters the transfer portal

MADISON (WKOW) --- Wisconsin guard Jordan Davis has entered his name into the transfer portal, 27 News has confirmed.
The junior from La Crosse started 18 of the first 19 games this past season for the Badgers, but did not start again after that for the rest of the season. He averaged 5.1 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.
Davis appeared in 35 games for the Badgers, but did not post any points in the final game of the season.
The La Crosse Central graduate led his team to the WIAA division 2 state championship in 2017, and finished his high school career with more than 1,100 points.