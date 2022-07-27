Dozens of goats clear invasive plants at Acewood Park in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- A herd of goats is helping to improve the environment at a Madison park one bite at a time
A team of 30 goats is helping to clear harmful vegetation that's overrun Acewood Conservation Park.
"There can be more space available for wild native plants, like wildflowers and grasses to grow in here. That way, it's sort of greater diversity can be provided," said Paul Quinlan, Conservation Resource Supervisor for the City of Madison Parks Division.
He said this herd of goats saves the city some big bucks.
"Definitely a hundreds of dollars per acre saved over the course of a few years," Quinlan said.
Christina and her son Owen McKee live nearby and said the goats are entertaining and quiet.
"Every day after dinner, we come down to see the goats. It feels much less intrusive than having a bunch of Bobcats back there and making noise," McKee said.
One of the other benefits is the goats don't butt heads with the environment.
"The other way to do it would be to use a heavy-duty brush mower, either mounted on a tractor or on a skid steer like a bobcat. That's, that can be a little damaging to the lands," Quinlan said.
These four-legged weed-whackers can clear lots of land in a very short time.
"This paddock is about three acres. It's in the north end of the park here. And so they've been here, about a week now. So just a couple of more days, they're almost done," Quinlan said.
The goats have dined in Madison for three years, and they'll be moving on to another park in a few days.