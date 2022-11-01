'Enjoy the tree and enjoy Christmas': Milwaukee harvests city Christmas tree

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) - The city of Milwaukee harvested a 31-foot Colorado Blue Spruce Tuesday to serve as the city Christmas tree.
The tree was donated by 93-year-old Erwin Boehme. He told our Milwaukee affiliate that he planted the tree at his home back in the 1970s with his late wife. Boehme was asked how he wanted the tree to make people feel.
"I want them to be happy." Boehme said. "I want them to enjoy the tree and enjoy Christmas, enjoy the New Year," he said. "Just enjoy life because it’s short."
The tree got a Milwaukee Police Department escort to the Deer District downtown. It will soon be decorated by staff from the Department of Public Works.
The city of Milwaukee Christmas tree is the second longest-running tree in the country, behind the New York City tree.